Westminster police investigate stabbing of 60-year-old man at McKay Lake Monday night while he was fishing

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department is investigating a stabbing at McKay Lake on Monday night that the victim said happened while he was fishing.

Just before 11 p.m. Monday, Westminster police said a stabbing was reported near 114th Ave. and Zuni Street in Broomfield. However, Westminster police figured out the stabbing actually occurred in Westminster on the southwest shore of McKay Lake.

A 60-year-old man told officers he was fishing at McKay Lake. Someone he didn't know, wearing a rain jacket and tan shorts, was fishing nearby. That person left, but 30 minutes later, the 60-year-old man said a different person he didn't know arrived and stabbed him. The victim said that man was wearing a dark-colored rain jacket and dark pants.

The 60-year-old man called 911 to report the stabbing, walked to a nearby parking lot where he had left his car, and then drove himself to a nearby hospital, Westminster police said. His injuries were not life threatening.

Westminster police used a drone to search for the stabbing suspect, talking with two people, but neither appeared connected to the incident.

Anyone in the area between 7 and 10 p.m. Monday and has information that could help identify the stabbing suspect is asked to call the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.