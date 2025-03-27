Westminster police chase man wanted for felony warrants Wednesday night, ending with crash at I-70 and I-225

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Westminster Police Department said officers chased a man late Wednesday night wanted for several felony warrants, ending with a crash near Interstate 70 and Interstate 225.

Two people were taken to the hospital but are expected to recover, according to Westminster police.

Officers were called to reports of a disturbance at the Comfort Suites near 120th Ave. and Delaware Street. The suspect involved was wanted for several felony warrants.

When officers tried to talk to the suspect, Westminster police said he attempted to run over officers and rammed into one of their patrol vehicles before driving away.

The officers followed the car the suspect was driving into Denver when he crashed into another car near I-70 and I-225. Both the person in that car and the suspect were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, Westminster PD said.

The Denver Police Department is helping with the crash investigation. Westbound I-70 was closed at Chambers Road into early Thursday morning, but it reopened by 4:30 a.m., Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber reported.