Westminster police asking for help with assault investigation near Bowlero Bowling alley parking lot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police are asking for help with an assault investigation near the Bowlero Bowling alley parking lot in the Westminster Promenade.

The assault victim told the Westminster Police Department he was walking to the bus stop on the night of May 19 to meet his girlfriend, when he tripped over the trailer hitch attached to a Dodge Grand Caravan. The vehicle's owner was reportedly sleeping inside. When the vehicle's owner woke up, he started yelling and threatening the man who tripped over the trailer hitch. Not wanting a confrontation, the victim said he walked away and kept heading toward the bus stop.

The next thing the victim remembered, Westminster PD said, is waking up in his apartment receiving EMS care with no memory of what happened. He had serious injuries.

His girlfriend found him inside their apartment and then called 911.

WPD is investigating a suspicious incident & we need your help!



— Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) May 27, 2025

Anyone in the area between the night of May 19 and early morning of May 20 who saw something suspicious, have pertinent information or surveillance video, is asked to call the Westminster Police Department. Call 303-658-4360 and ask to speak to someone about case number 2025-11327.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). Anyone with information that aids in the assault investigation could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.