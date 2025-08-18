Westminster police arrest suspected driver in hit-and-run crash seriously injuring motorcyclist Monday morning

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The suspected driver in a hit-and-run crash that put a motorcyclist in the hospital with serious injuries Monday morning was arrested, the Westminster Police Department said.

Just after 4:30 a.m. Monday, Westminster police were called to a motorcycle crash at 92nd Ave. and Westminster Boulevard. Upon preliminary investigation, Westminster police determined another vehicle was involved but had left the scene of the crash.

Officers later found the suspected vehicle abandoned in a parking lot at the intersection of Harlan Street and Central Avenue. Westminster police began a search for the alleged driver.

Charges against the driver are pending and the investigation into what happened is ongoing, Westminster PD said. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information about the crash is asked to call the Westminster Police Department at 303-658-4360.

TRAFFIC ALERT | The intersection of 92nd Ave and Westminster Blvd is currently shut down for a serious injury crash investigation. Expect delays if traveling in the EB lanes of 92nd Ave and the NB & SB lanes of Westminster Blvd. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/n1tUqguKr1 — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) August 18, 2025

The intersection of 92nd Ave. and Westminster Boulevard shut down after the crash. Morning commuters traveling through the area were advised to expect delays traveling in the eastbound lanes of 92nd Ave., as well as the north and southbound lanes of Westminster Boulevard. All roads have since reopened.