Westminster officer receives minor injuries after dragged by car

WESTMINSTER, Colo. – A Westminster police officer attempting to contact the driver of a “suspicious vehicle” in a parking lot received minor injuries after they were dragged by the car when the driver attempted to leave the scene.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot near 88th Avenue and Pierce Street.

After the driver attempted to leave, police later stopped the vehicle on 92nd Avenue and two suspects – who had multiple warrants – were taken into custody, said Westminster police.

The officer – who was dragged a short distance – is okay.