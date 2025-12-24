Westminster officer receives minor injuries after dragged by car

WESTMINSTER, Colo. – A Westminster police officer attempting to contact the driver of a “suspicious vehicle” in a parking lot received minor injuries after they were dragged by the car when the driver attempted to leave the scene.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot near 88th Avenue and Pierce Street.
After the driver attempted to leave, police later stopped the vehicle on 92nd Avenue and two suspects – who had multiple warrants – were taken into custody, said Westminster police.
The officer – who was dragged a short distance – is okay.
