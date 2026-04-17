Westminster launches its first-ever restaurant week to support local dining and small business owners

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Westminster is launching its first-ever Westy Restaurant Week from April 17 to 26, featuring special menus from nearly 40 local restaurants.

The event aims to highlight the city’s diverse food scene and support small businesses. Diners can download a digital passport online to see participating restaurants and accrue rewards.



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Westminster launches its first-ever restaurant week to support local businesses

Mayor Claire Carmelia, who has been in office for only four months, said the event supports the families that run these businesses.

“They are the backbone of the city,” Carmelia said. “Of course, it is often families that run those businesses. So, it’s up to us to help ensure that we support them.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Scalzotto Italian Restaurant serves up fresh pasta every day.

Tonia Scalzotto, co-owner of Scalzotto Italian Restaurant, is offering a special menu, including a four-course meal for two people for $55.

“It’s a great deal for people to get out and experience restaurants that they normally wouldn’t go out and see,” Scalzotto said. “We have such a diverse group of restaurants here in the city, and I think it's going to be great for everybody.”

Scalzotto noted that the event helps independently owned restaurants that do not have large marketing budgets get their message out to more people.

“It really just helps us get the word out… that we’re here,” Scalzotto said. “It’s going to allow us to touch a lot more people.”

Lauren Joy, general manager of Tap & Burger in Westminster, is offering a $35 deal that includes one appetizer, one entree and one dessert.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Tap & Burger serves up brews and burgers and includes an outdoor dining area.

“It’s different. It’s not Denver, it’s not Boulder,” Joy said. “We’re kind of an island out here, but that island is expanding, and it’s definitely a destination that you want to come to.”

Carmelia hopes the event draws in customers not just from Westminster, but from the surrounding area.

“I hope that they learn what a diverse food scene we have here,” Carmelia said. “We're really trying to reach out… so that they know that you don't just drive through Westminster on the way to Denver. Stop here. We are a destination. We have great things to offer, and we're excited to have you here.”

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