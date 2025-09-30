Teen taken into Westminster police custody after reportedly bringing gun on high school grounds Friday

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A teenager was taken into Westminster police custody after allegedly bringing a gun on Mountain Range High School grounds Friday, and then transferred to the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Westminster Police Department said Monday, it received a tip on Friday that a student may have brought a gun on campus. Officers learned the student did not attend classes that day. He arrived on campus after school was dismissed.

A Westminster police school resource officer talked to the student outside Mountain Range High School near the bus stop, and the student admitted to having a handgun in his possession.

There were no threats made toward students or staff, according to Westminster police. The department reminded students and staff that anonymous safety concerns can be reported through Safe2Tell at 1-877-542-SAFE or online at safe2tell.org.