Suspect believed to have shot at a Adams County Sheriff's deputy arrested; deputy expected to be OK

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The suspect believed to have shot at a Adams County Sheriff's deputy was arrested Monday morning after an hours-long manhunt, the Adams County Sheriff's Office said.

The deputy the man is suspected to have shot is expected to be OK.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence visible on W. 74th Ave. and Federal Boulevard early Monday as Adam's County Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives investigated what happened.

Deputies and @WestminsterPD are in the area of W. 74th Ave. & Federal Blvd. attempting to find a suspect who shot a deputy after a pursuit. The suspect is a white male wearing a white shirt, black pants, and was last seen heading eastbound on W. 74th on foot. pic.twitter.com/8rquZ3HUWf — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) August 14, 2023

The incident started when a Adams County Sheriff's deputy did a traffic stop on E. 88th Ave. and Colorado Boulevard, the Adams County Sheriff's Office tweeted.

But when the driver didn't comply, the deputy ended up chasing him to W. 74th Ave. and Federal Boulevard. That's when the man opened fire on the deputy, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot in the torso, but was protected by their vest. The deputy was taken to the hospital for medical treatment out of an abundance of caution.

The suspect then made a run for it, as seen in a picture tweeted out by the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Traffic was stopped on Highway 36 at Federal Boulevard, Zuni Street and W. 74th Ave. early Monday morning as the Adams County Sheriff's Office and Westminster police searched for him.

He was eventually taken to custody.

Adams County Sheriff's Office deputy shot