One person dies, another injured in a Westminster shooting Monday night, police say

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — One man died and another one was injured in a Westminster shooting Monday night, Westminster police said in a news release early Tuesday.

The Westminster Police Department it got several 911 calls about shots fired around an apartment complex off W 68th Ave. near Hidden Lake around 8:30 p.m.

Investigators believe the two men were arguing before the shooting, according to Westminster police. When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to nearby hospitals where one of them died from his injuries.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the name of the man who died once family has been notified.

There is no further danger to the public, Westminster police said Tuesday morning. But the investigation is ongoing, Westminster PD said.

