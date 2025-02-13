Armed barricade suspect throws paint cans, pool balls and household tools at Westminster police during arrest

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — An armed barricade suspect threw paint cans, pool balls and household tools at Westminster police officers while they tried to arrest him, according to a department on social media post.

Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, the Westminster PD SWAT Team were called in response to a suspect who reportedly assaulted his father. The Westminster Police Department said a 37-year-old man barricaded himself inside a home with a knife. When officers confronted him, he started throwing things.

Westminster police said the situation escalated when the man barricaded himself in the basement with an armored vest and gas mask. He refused to follow commands from officers.

Officers then deployed drones to get a visual on the suspect. They found him hiding in the crawl space with a knife. He appeared to surrender but then attacked members of the SWAT team, Westminster PD said.

Officers were still able to take him into custody though, and no one was hurt.

The suspect faces one count of first-degree assault, four counts of second-degree assault and two counts of third-degree assault. He also is charged with obstruction of a telephone or telegraph service, criminal mischief and refusal to leave the premises, plus menacing.