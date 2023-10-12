Weld County Sheriff's Office to appear on TV documentary series starting Friday

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Residents in northeastern Colorado will want to tune in to their TVs starting Friday lest they miss out on several landmarks they might recognize as they watch the oft-unrecognized work of the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

That's because the sheriff's office teamed up with the REELZ network to feature its deputies on the TV reality series "On Patrol: Live," which follows police officers and sheriff's deputies from agencies in different cities across the country as hosts Dan Abrams, retired Tulsa Police Department Sgt. Sean "Sticks" Larkin and Deputy Sheriff Curtis Wilson provide live play-by-play analysis of real police work happening in front of the screen.

Abrams has been a legal analyst for our mother network, ABC, and host of "Dan Abrams Live on NewsNation." He also has a J.D. from Columbia Law School.

"We are looking forward to allowing the public to see the great work that men and women of the Weld County Sheriff's Office do on a daily basis," Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams said.

We’re excited to announce that the Weld County Sheriff’s Office will be appearing on the TV documentary series On Patrol: Live starting this weekend! Tune in on Friday and Saturday nights from 7-10pm MT on REELZ @OfficialOPLive #OPLive #OPnation pic.twitter.com/Wt8SFKekYP — Weld County Sheriff (@WeldSheriff) October 11, 2023

"On Patrol: Live" producers reach out to law enforcement departments from across the country to be featured on the show. The reality TV series has ran for two seasons so far.

In the first season, "On Patrol: Live" highlighted Berkeley County Sheriff's Office, Moncks Corner, S.C.; Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, Albuquerque, N.M.; Kanawha County Sheriff's Office, Charleston, W.Va.; Marion County Sheriff's Office, Ocala, Fla.; Nye County Sheriff's Office, Pahrump, Nev.; Paterson Police Dept., Paterson, N.J.; and Richland County Sheriff's Office, Columbia, S.C. — as they worked their beats live for three hours every Friday and Saturday night, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The show revived "Live PD" that the A&E network canceled in 2020 in response to the George Floyd protests, according to Variety. REELZ then picked it up and the show now known as "On Patrol: Live" premiered in July 2022.

At the time, Variety reported, Abrams said, “Law enforcement is front and center in the national discussion, and our hope is that showing the work of police officers in a live format will provide viewers with direct access to the work they do."

Not long after the premiere, A&E sued REELZ for copying “Live PD,” pointing to one of Abrams' tweets promoting the new series as "the return of 'Live PD." A judge then ruled that lawsuit could move forward against the network, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

You can watch the Weld County deputies live in action starting Friday, Oct. 13 from 7-10 p.m. on your cable provider's REELZ channel, as well as several streaming platforms including Roku and Peacock TV.

