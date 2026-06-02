Fire ignites at Front Range Landfill in Weld County, Mountain View Fire Rescue says

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A fire ignited at the Front Range Landfill Tuesday morning, according to Mountain View Fire Rescue said.

Report of the fire first that ignited within the dump came in around 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to Mountain View Fire Rescue Mountain View Fire Rescue Communications Specialist Rick Tillery. Firefighters worked on mopping up the fire at the landfill until about 2 a.m. Tuesday.



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Fire ignited at Front Range Landfill in Weld County" Mountain View Fire Rescue

Residents near and around Erie could see some flames and smoke throughout Tuesday morning, Mountain View Fire Rescue advised.

Soldering could continue throughout Tuesday morning until landfill crews can get in there with heavy equipment to turn over the dirt and debris to fully put out the fire, Tillery told Denver7.