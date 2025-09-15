Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two people hospitalized after a shooting in Thornton early Monday morning

Officers are working to gather information about a potential suspect, Thornton police say
THORNTON, Colo. — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Thornton early Monday morning, the city's police department said.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Grant Street and Russell Boulevard, according to Thornton PD. The police investigation closed northbound Grant Street, north of E. 88th Ave. It reopened just after 3 a.m.

The shooting victims are expected to recover, according to Thornton PD. Officers are working to gather information about a potential suspect.

