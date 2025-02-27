Two people found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in a home on fire Wednesday night, Thornton police say

THORNTON, Colo. — Two people were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in a home that was on fire Wednesday night, the Thornton Police Department said in a news release. Fire investigators determined the fire was started by someone.

There is no ongoing threat to the community, Thornton police said, as investigators believe there was no one else inside the home when the fire was set.

Thornton police found a 58-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man dead when they responded to the fire in a neighborhood off York Street and E. 160th Ave. just before 11:15 p.m. Wednesday. The fire was under control just before midnight, according to Thornton PD.

The exact cause and circumstances surrounding the man and woman's deaths remain under investigation.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release their identities to the public once their family members have been notified.

Anyone with information about what happened here is asked to call the Thornton Police Department at 720-977-5069.