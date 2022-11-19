Thornton tattoo shop that helped in wake of shooting rampage needs help after vehicle collides into store

DENVER — The tattoo shop that started a fundraiser for the families of those killed in the 2021 Denver-Lakewood mass shooting is now in need of help.

Five people were killed in the December 2021 shooting rampage that began at Sol Tribe Tattoo and Piercing in Denver and spanned across the metro, ending in Lakewood. Two of the victims, Alicia Cardenas and Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado, were tattoo artists and beloved in the community.

Shortly before the 2021 tragedy, organizer Stevi Miller and her husband, Martin Sandoval, started Modified Madness in Thornton. Last month, a vehicle collided into the front of their store, destroying their entire front entrance, which is now covered by plywood.

"This is our life. This is my husband's dream," Miller said. "It took a long time for our dreams to come true, and we sacrificed a lot, our children sacrificed a lot. And right when we think we're kind of getting over the mountain and getting that first year of business done, something like this happens, and it just set us back beyond imagination right now."

According to a Thornton police report, officers believe the suspect or suspects were attempting to steal the shop's ATM, but left the scene when they were unable to get it.

While police continue to investigate, Miller said they are left with tens of thousands of dollars-worth of damage their insurance won't cover.

"Unfortunately, we learned the hard way that we didn't have proper insurance coverage," Miller said. "The emergency repair for somebody to come that night to put up four pieces of plywood was $1,600. We have to put a deposit on the windows before we can even get them going."

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help the couple repair their shop. To donate, click here.