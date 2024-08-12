Thornton police shoot man Sunday night who fired a gun at officers

THORNTON, Colo — Thornton police said officers shot a man Sunday night after they said he fired a gun at officers.

Large police presence in the 9700 block of Washington St. Initial reports of shots fired has now turned into a suicidal subject. Negotiators are on scene. Updates here… pic.twitter.com/I53zZdNrck — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) August 12, 2024

It happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot off Washington Street near E 97th Ave.

Thornton police officers were responding to a report of a man firing a gun in the air.

When they arrived on scene, Thornton police said the man pointed the gun at officers, then went inside his car.

Police said while officers tried to negotiate with the man, he fired the gun from his car killing his dog.

After 30 minutes of negotiations, police said the man left the car and shot at officers. Officers returned fire.

The man was taken to the hospital, but police have not given an update on his condition. The officers who shot at the man are on leave, per department policy, Thornton PD said.