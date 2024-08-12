Watch Now
NewsFront RangeThornton

Actions

Thornton police shoot man Sunday night who fired a gun at officers

Thornton police said officers shot a man Sunday night after they said he fired a gun at officers, the department posted on the social media site X.
August 11 OIS in thornton.jpg
Posted
and last updated

THORNTON, Colo — Thornton police said officers shot a man Sunday night after they said he fired a gun at officers.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Sunday in a parking lot off Washington Street near E 97th Ave.

Thornton police officers were responding to a report of a man firing a gun in the air.

When they arrived on scene, Thornton police said the man pointed the gun at officers, then went inside his car.

Police said while officers tried to negotiate with the man, he fired the gun from his car killing his dog.

After 30 minutes of negotiations, police said the man left the car and shot at officers. Officers returned fire.

The man was taken to the hospital, but police have not given an update on his condition. The officers who shot at the man are on leave, per department policy, Thornton PD said.

Thornton police shoot man Sunday night who fired a gun at officers

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
pack-a-backpack-homepage-promo.jpg

Community

Pack A Backpack equips students for success: How to help