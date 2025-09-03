Thornton police searching for suspects in attempted armed carjacking Wednesday morning

THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department is searching for people they said were involved in an attempted armed carjacking Wednesday morning.

One juvenile man was taken into custody, but Thornton police said additional suspects ran away from officers.

The group tried to steal a car near 104th Avenue and Riverdale Road, Thornton police said around 3:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone in the area who sees anything suspicious should call 911.

There is a heavy police presence near 104th Avenue and Riverdale Road after an attempted armed carjacking. One juvenile male is in custody and officers continue to search for additional suspects who fled on foot to the northeast.



