Thornton police searching for suspects in attempted armed carjacking Wednesday morning

Police officers with the Thornton Police Department are searching for suspects in an attempted armed carjacking Wednesday morning.
THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department is searching for people they said were involved in an attempted armed carjacking Wednesday morning.

One juvenile man was taken into custody, but Thornton police said additional suspects ran away from officers.

The group tried to steal a car near 104th Avenue and Riverdale Road, Thornton police said around 3:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone in the area who sees anything suspicious should call 911.

