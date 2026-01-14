Thornton police investigate shooting that injured two people and multiple suspects in custody Wednesday

THORNTON, Colo. — Two people are injured and multiple suspects are in custody after a shooting at an apartment complex off Huron Street Wednesday morning, according to the Thornton Police Department.

The report of a shooting came into Thornton police shortly after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Kylynn McTague, public information officer for Thornton police, told Denver7. When officers arrived, they found one person injured.

The suspect drove away from the scene of the shooting, and Thornton police pursued, McTague said. The chase ended in the area of W. 56th Ave. and Federal Boulevard. There, they found another person injured inside the suspect's vehicle.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is assisting Thornton police with the investigation.

Denver7 has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information.