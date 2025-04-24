Teen girl injured in deadly motorcycle crash in Thornton last week has died, police say

THORNTON, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl seriously injured in a crash last week in Thornton has died, according to a spokesperson with the Thornton Police Department.

The crash, which closed the intersection of Thornton Parkway and Welby Road for several hours on April 15, sent a 38-year-old man and the 12-year-old girl to a hospital after a 17-year-old boy driving a BMV sedan allegedly crashed into a Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection.

Police said last week the 38-year-old man died a short time later at the hospital and listed the 12-year-old girl as being in critical condition.

She was declared dead Thursday.

“We are deeply saddened to share that the 12-year-old girl who was critically injured in the April 15 crash at Thornton Parkway and Welby Road has died. Our hearts are with her family, friends, and all who are grieving this unimaginable loss,” the department spokesperson said in a news release.

The 17-year-old suspect – who has not been identified because he is a juvenile – remained on scene and was arrested for careless driving causing death and released pending further investigation, which police said Thursday they are still working through to gather all the facts and evidence in order to present “the strongest possible case to the District Attorney’s Office as we pursue justice for both victims and their family.”

“Our hearts go out to the victims and their loved ones. This crash is a heartbreaking reminder that the choices we make on the road can mean the difference between life and death,” the department spokesperson said Thursday. “We remain committed to roadway safety and ask for the community’s help in preventing future tragedies.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that has not yet been shared with investigators is asked to call the Thornton Police Department tip line at 720-977-5069.