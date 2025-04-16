Teen arrested on charge of careless driving causing death of motorcyclist Tuesday

THORNTON, Colo. — A teenager was arrested on a charge of careless driving causing the death of a 38-year-old motorcyclist Tuesday night, the Thornton Police Department said Wednesday morning.

Around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, a 17-year-old driving a BMW sedan was turning southbound onto Welby Road when he crashed into a Harley Davidson motorcycle, Thornton PD said.

A 38-year-old man and 12-year-old girl were riding on the motorcycle, going eastbound on Thornton Parkway, when they were hit.

Both the man and young girl were taken to the hospital, but the 38-year-old motorcyclist died a short time later, according to Thornton PD.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release his identity once his family is notified of his death. The 12-year-old girl remains in critical condition, Thornton PD said.

The driver of the BMW remained on scene of the crash. He was arrested, but later released, pending further investigation into the deadly wreck.

Anyone who saw what happened, and hasn't already talked to investigators, is asked to call the Thornton Police Department tip line at 720-977-5069.