Six-car crash closes northbound Interstate 25 at 104th Ave. for more than an hour Tuesday morning

THORNTON, Colo. — A six-car crash closed northbound Interstate 25 at 104th Ave. for over an hour during the Tuesday morning commute, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber reported.

No one was injured, according to the Northglenn Police Department.

"Please use alternative routes," the Thornton Police Department advised.

Use U.S. Route 36 to Federal Boulevard and go to 120th Ave., Luber recommended.

There's a large number of first responders on scene of the crash, Luber observed from Colorado Department of Transportation cameras. No one is allowed to go past 92nd Ave nor past the crash, according to Luber. Drivers are getting stuck on northbound I-25 to go back to the Thornton Parkway ramp and off the highway.

Serious crash on NB I-25 between Thornton Pkwy. and 104th Ave. Tuesday

