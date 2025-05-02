Police searching for woman who allegedly stole Pomeranian puppy from Thornton pet store

THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who reportedly stole a Pomeranian puppy from a pet store.
The incident happened at the Pet Ranch, located at 3833 East 120th Avenue, around 6:41 p.m. on April 25.
According to Thornton police, a woman picked up a Pomeranian puppy and left the store "without attempting to make payment." No further details were provided.
The puppy is valued at $2,499.
Anyone with information about the woman is asked to call the Thornton PD tipline at 720-977-5069.
This is not an uncommon crime in the Denver metro area. Denver7 has reported on several puppy thefts at a Centennial pet store. Four puppies were taken during two different incidents at Perfect Pets in February.
