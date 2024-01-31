Watch Now
NewsFront RangeThornton

Actions

One person dies in Thornton auto-pedestrian crash Wednesday

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Thornton fatal auto ped.jpeg
Posted at 12:35 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 14:42:22-05

THORNTON, Colo. — One person has died in an auto-pedestrian crash Wednesday near the intersection of eastbound 104th Ave. and Marion Street, Thornton police said in a post on the social media site X.

The pedestrian who was hit and killed around 11 a.m. Wednesday was an adult man, according to Thornton PD.

Eastbound 104th Ave. is closed at Marion Street, Thornton PD said just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. It has since reopened.

Officers recommended drivers turn on Washington Street to use 112th or 100th Ave. as alternate routes.

The driver involved remained on scene and is working with investigators, according to Thornton police.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 31, 11am

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives