One person dies in Thornton auto-pedestrian crash Wednesday

THORNTON, Colo. — One person has died in an auto-pedestrian crash Wednesday near the intersection of eastbound 104th Ave. and Marion Street, Thornton police said in a post on the social media site X.

The pedestrian who was hit and killed around 11 a.m. Wednesday was an adult man, according to Thornton PD.

Eastbound 104th Ave. is closed at Marion Street, Thornton PD said just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. It has since reopened.

E/B 104th Ave is closed at Marion St for an extended period of time, as Thornton PD investigates a fatal auto/pedestrian crash. Turn on Washington St to use 112th or 100th Ave as alternative routes. Updates here… pic.twitter.com/CuiQTyNjLE — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) January 31, 2024

Officers recommended drivers turn on Washington Street to use 112th or 100th Ave. as alternate routes.

The driver involved remained on scene and is working with investigators, according to Thornton police.

