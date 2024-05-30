One man in the hospital following shooting in Thornton Applebee's parking lot Wednesday night

THORNTON, Colo. — One man was hospitalized following a shooting in Thornton Applebee's parking lot Wednesday night, the Thornton Police Department said in a post on the social media site X.

Large police presence near E 120th Ave / Grant St as Thornton PD investigates a shooting. One adult male has been transported to an area hospital w/unknown injuries. Suspect left the area, the scene is safe. No further info available at this time. pic.twitter.com/rcxjGQODzr — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) May 30, 2024

The suspect in the shooting left the area near 120th Ave. and Grant Street before officers got to the scene around 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to Thornton police.

The department did not say whether any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Denver7 is working to learn more about how the man who was shot is doing and get a description of the suspect from Thornton police.

"The scene is safe," Thornton police said.