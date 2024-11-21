Fifth person dies after fiery October crash in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — A fifth person has died after being involved in a fiery two-vehicle crash in Thornton last month.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the intersection of Thornton Parkway and Washington Street.

According to the Thornton Police Department, a Ford SUV that was heading northbound on Washington Street was stopped at a red light at Thornton Parkway when a speeding Subaru sedan that was also traveling northbound on Washington crashed into the back of the Ford. The collision caused the Ford's gas tank to rupture and catch fire.

All four occupants of the Ford were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified by their family members as Francisco Díaz, Beatriz Núñez, and their two daughters, 15-year-old Paola Díaz and 10-year-old Nataly Díaz.

The driver of the Subaru was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. In an update Wednesday, Thornton PD announced that the driver succumbed to their injuries on Nov. 7.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the driver's identity and cause of death at a later time.

Thornton police said due to the driver's death, investigators are unable to pursue criminal charges in this case.

"Although portions of this case are still being investigated, the case is considered closed and classified as exceptionally cleared due to the death of the offender," the department said in its update.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser was created to support the two surviving family members of the Ford occupants.