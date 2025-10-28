Colorado Bureau of Investigation issues missing senior alert for 70-year-old man

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a missing senior alert for a 70-year-old man last seen around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Luis Gabriel Coria, 70, was last seen near 12200 Magnola Way in Thornton.

Coria lives with cognitive impairment, which may make him confused, the CBI said. He is also in need of medications he does not have with him.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts and black shoes. Coria has grey hair and brown eyes, he's 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about Coria's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 303-288-1535. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said Rampart Search and Rescue was out Monday night search for Coria but were unable to locate him. They will resume their search Tuesday.