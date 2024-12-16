CBI issues Senior Alert for missing woman last seen Sunday in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a Senior Alert for a missing 85-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday in Thornton.

Cecilia Koolbeck, 85, was at a family member's home near the intersection of E. 112th Ave. and Cherry Drive in Thornton on Sunday around 12 p.m. before she went missing. Her car was then seen in the area of S. Broadway and E. Dartmouth Avenue in Denver around 1 p.m.

Koolbeck was driving a 2002 Silver Mitsubishi Lancer with the Colorado license plate BQO-737.

She was last seen wearing a green sweater with a red shirt underneath, blue jeans and red Nike shoes. She is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighs 100 pounds. Koolbeck has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Koolbeck's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Thornton Police Department at 720-977-5150.