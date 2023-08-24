Watch Now
Car crash Thursday on southbound Interstate 25 after Thornton Parkway blocks all but one lane of traffic

SB 25 crash after Thornton Parkway.jpeg
Posted at 6:17 AM, Aug 24, 2023
THORNTON, Colo. — A car crash on southbound Interstate 25 after Thornton Parkway blocked all but one lane of traffic Thursday morning.

It backed up traffic from 92nd Ave. to 104th Ave. on southbound I-25.

The only lane letting drivers through was the right-most lane as the two cars involved in the crash and police took up the left lanes of southbound I-25, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber.

It could take a while to clear all the lanes and get traffic back to normal, Luber said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
