Car crash Thursday on southbound Interstate 25 after Thornton Parkway blocks all but one lane of traffic

THORNTON, Colo. — A car crash on southbound Interstate 25 after Thornton Parkway blocked all but one lane of traffic Thursday morning.

A better look at the nasty crash up north on SB 25 after 92nd. Left side blocked, solid from before 104th. pic.twitter.com/oGbMKQ5cug — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) August 24, 2023

It backed up traffic from 92nd Ave. to 104th Ave. on southbound I-25.

The only lane letting drivers through was the right-most lane as the two cars involved in the crash and police took up the left lanes of southbound I-25, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber.

It could take a while to clear all the lanes and get traffic back to normal, Luber said.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | August 24, 5am