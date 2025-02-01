Bullet flies into 6-year-old's bedroom in Thornton; neighbors call gunfire a nightly problem

THORNTON, Colo. — A Thornton family says nightly gunfire has been a problem in their neighborhood, but it reached a new level after a bullet pierced through the wall and into their 6-year-old son's room.

Rachel Sims said she found the bullet next to her son's bed. She determined that the bullet pierced her son's wall, which faces the street, and ricocheted off his closet before landing next to the bed.

"Obviously, this could have been a different story that you’re reporting on right now," Sims told Denver7.

Rachel Sims Rachel Sims said she found this bullet next to her 6-year-old son's bed.

Fortunately, her son was not in his room at the time.

"I kind of just broke down, I cried. It was very scary to see that. I thought it could have been his life," said Sims.

The family reported the incident to the Thornton Police Department.

Denver7 Rachel Sims said a bullet pierced her 6-year-old son's wall, which faces the street, and ricocheted off his closet before landing next to the bed. When it pierced the wall, the bullet ripped this map.



Sims believes the bullet came flying from a nearby field in unincorporated Adams County, just on the other side of their neighborhood. She said it's not uncommon for their family to hear nightly gunfire coming from that area.

On a trail system nearby, Denver7 discovered a sign littered with bullet holes.

Denver7 News

Neighbors we talked to said they hear gunfire frequently.

"It's usually later at night," said Charlie Conn, who lives just a few streets over from the Sims.

The gunfire is part of the reason why Conn isn't renewing her lease.

"I don’t want to live like that. I don’t want to worry about something like that happening," she said.

After this close call, Sims said she is also considering finding a new place to call home.

"I want people to pay attention and help our community out here before something serious happens and there’s a whole other reason why you’re here reporting," she said.

Denver7 submitted a request to the Thornton Police Department for the number of shots fired calls in the area. We are still waiting for that data as of the publication of this article.