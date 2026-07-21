Bomb threats force evacuation of Thornton City Pool, Margaret Carpenter recreation center

THORNTON, Colo. — Bomb threats against two facilities in Thornton forced the evacuation of dozens of people Tuesday afternoon, as police continued to investigate whether the threats were credible or an ill-intentioned prank.

The threats came in to the Thornton City Pool and Margaret Carpenter Recreation Center just before 2:30 p.m. and both facilities were subsequently evacuated as a precaution while officers investigated the nature of the threat, according to a news release from Thornton police.

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RTD Transit Police were helping Thornton police with searching both city facilities using a K9. Shorty after, Thornton police also said Commerce City police joined in the search of the Carpenter Recreation Center with their own K9 units.

People whose children were at the Thornton City Pool can meet them at the Thornton Community Center. Those who were evacuated from the Margaret Carpenter Recreation Center can meet at the Harley Brown Amphitheater.

“If you have a family member or child at either facility, please go to the appropriate reunification point above,” police said.