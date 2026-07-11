Water World evacuated, closed Saturday 'out of abundance of caution' after 'unverified threat'

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. – Water World was evacuated Saturday morning “out of abundance of caution” following what a park official described as an “unverified threat.”

Federal Heights police were also on the scene as social media posts showed a crowd gathered outside of the park.

Federal Heights PD on social media told the public to “avoid the area of Pecos and 90th.” The department said a reunification area is set up at Camenisch Park.

Federal Heights PD Commander Jason Schlenker told Denver7 law enforcement is asking the public to stay away from the area and more information would be posted soon.

Denver7 will update this story as we learn more. Refresh this page for the latest.