2 Thornton police officers injured in an active shooting Wednesday morning

Two Thornton police officers were injured in an active shooting Wednesday morning near the intersection of E 160th Pl. and Columbine Street.
THORNTON, Colo. — Two Thornton police officers were injured in an active shooting Wednesday morning near the intersection of E 160th Pl. and Columbine Street.

The officers are getting medical attention on scene, according to Thornton police, while shots continue to be fired from inside a home in this area.

We are working to learn more about the extent of their injuries and what started the shootout.

It began before 9 a.m. Wednesday in a neighborhood off E 160th Ave. and York Street.

Thornton police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

