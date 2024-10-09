2 Thornton police officers injured in an active shooting Wednesday morning

THORNTON, Colo. — Two Thornton police officers were injured in an active shooting Wednesday morning near the intersection of E 160th Pl. and Columbine Street.

Avoid the area. Shots are still being fired from inside the home. Updates here. — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) October 9, 2024

The officers are getting medical attention on scene, according to Thornton police, while shots continue to be fired from inside a home in this area.

We are working to learn more about the extent of their injuries and what started the shootout.

It began before 9 a.m. Wednesday in a neighborhood off E 160th Ave. and York Street.

Thornton police are asking everyone to avoid the area.