$12,000 reward offered for information about Thornton double homicide, arson

THORNTON, Colo. — Authorities on Tuesday announced an increased reward of $12,000 for information about a Thornton couple who were found dead inside their burning home in February.

Thornton police and fire crews were called out to a house fire in the 16300 block of Columbine Street around 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 26. During a search, authorities found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The two people were pronounced dead at the scene. They were later identified as Kendra Anderson, 58, and Chad Anderson, 55.

The coroner determined that the Andersons died by homicide. Their dogs, Kali and Pluto, also died in the fire, according to the Thornton Police Department.

Thornton PD investigates double homicide after home damaged by arson

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set to conceal the crime.

“This was a devastating and calculated crime that shattered a family,” said Thornton Interim Police Chief Greg Reeves in a statement. “We believe someone in the community holds crucial information that could help solve this case, and we urge them to come forward by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers today.”

The Anderson family has asked for privacy at this time. In a statement, the family called Chad and Kendra "loving, devoted parents" and asked that anyone with information about their deaths come forward.

“It is nearly impossible to put into words the emptiness and devastation we feel after the senseless murder of Chad and Kendra. This tragedy has left our family shattered and incomplete. Chad and Kendra were loving, devoted parents. They were amazing people who cherished their sons, their family, and their dogs more than anything. While nothing can ever bring them back, we are pleading with anyone who has information to please come forward. Our family is desperate for answers and clarity. Chad and Kendra deserve justice."

Authorities have increased the reward for information to $12,000. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-767 or through this online portal.