1 person dies in Thornton shooting Wednesday morning near Thornton Parkway and Gale Boulevard

Posted at 6:16 AM, Jul 24, 2024

THORNTON, Colo. — The Thornton Police Department said one of its officers was involved in a deadly shooting this morning near Thornton Parkway and Gale Boulevard.

A man died in the shooting. The Thornton police officer was injured in the shooting and was taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Thornton Parkway is closed at Gale Boulevard for the police investigation into the shooting. This is west of Interstate 25 between Huron and Pecos Streets.

Use 88th Ave. to get between Pecos and Huron, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommended. You'll still need to use Thornton Parkway or 84th Ave. to access I-25, Luber said.

