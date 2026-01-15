Strong winds push semi truck into small lake along C-470 in Jeffco

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Strong winds, expected to continue into Friday, have pushed a semi truck into Little Soda Lake along C-470 in Jefferson County.

The truck was pushed off the pavement, down an embankment and partially into the water near Morrison Road, West Metro Fire said.

West Metro Fire

The driver was evaluated at the scene by paramedics with West Metro Fire. He was not injured.

A front is currently moving over Colorado, bringing gusty winds Thursday afternoon and Friday to much of the state. High fire danger will remain an issue to end the work week, as reported by Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo.

West Metro Fire

A red flag warning went into effect for much of northeastern Colorado on Thursday morning and will stay in place through the evening, with wind gusts near 65 mph. A high wind watch is scheduled from Thursday evening into Friday across parts of northeast Colorado as winds continue to ramp up as the cold front surges into the state.

Xcel Energy has said that it is closely monitoring these conditions and may begin public safety power shutoffs (PSPS) in parts of Fort Collins and nearby communities to the north and west. The company said these shutoffs could impact about 9,000 customers in Larimer and Weld counties. Because of the elevated fire risk Friday, the company expects to activate Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings, or EPSS. Read more about this here.

