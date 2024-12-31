Shelter-in-place issued for residents near Woodmar Square Park in Jefferson County due to barricaded suspect

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Residents near Woodmar Square Park in Jefferson County were ordered to shelter-in-place early Tuesday afternoon as deputies responded to reports of an armed, barricaded suspect in the area.

Multiple units with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were on scene of the armed barricade on S. Webster St. near the intersection with S. Yukon St. by about 12:49 p.m.

No other details about the incident were immediately available.

Residents in the area, however, were ordered to shelter-in-place as deputies worked to contact the suspect.

Some roads in the area were also closed. Deputies asked that people avoid the area for the time being.