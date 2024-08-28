PARKER, Colo. — A Douglas County nonprofit that started in the wake of two tragedies is expanding to serve more mothers and families.

You Are Not Alone (YANA) founder Nikki Brooker started the support group for moms after two Highlands Ranch moms took their lives and their children’s lives.

Denver7

“In Colorado, CDPHE says that 70% of moms who give birth in the state of Colorado are not native to Colorado, so they don't have a community, they don't have their people,” Brooker said.

With that in mind, YANA launched “Strong Mamas, Thriving Babies” to reach more moms from the moment they give birth. YANA received a suicide prevention grant from Douglas County to help expand Strong Mamas, Thriving Babies into hospitals. The program is in AdventHealth Parker and UCHealth Highlands Ranch, and will open at AdventHealth Castle Rock by the end of the year.

Support group for new moms expands to hospitals in Douglas County

YANA offers their support to every mom who delivers a baby in these hospitals. Brooker said about 100 moms deliver every month, and 96% of them sign up for Strong Mamas Thriving Babies.

You Are Not Alone

“Our program gives them an app where they can chat with each other, plan play dates. We also give them in person gatherings every week,” Brooker said.

The nonprofit group is hosting an 80s-themed casino night fundraiser at the Village Events Center in Centennial on Sept. 7 so it can continue supporting moms. The community is invited to the event and to learn more about YANA and Strong Mamas Thriving Babies.