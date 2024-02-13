Parker residents report calls from someone claiming to be police sergeant demanding money

PARKER, Colo. — "Sergeant Epp IS NOT Trying to Reach You," the Parker Police Department warned city residents in a Facebook post Monday.

Multiple Parker residents have reported calls from someone claiming to be Sergeant Epp, Parker PD said. Sometimes the scammer hides the phone number they're calling from and make caller ID show the Parker Police Department number (303-841-9800). Other times, people have seen the number 303-874-9504 on caller ID, Parker PD said.

The caller tries to get personal information from the people who pick up the phone. The scammer tries to scare the person they're talking to by saying they must make a payment immediately or face going to jail.

Neither the Parker Police Department, the sheriff's office nor the IRS will call you and ask for money. And Parker police officers will never call demanding personal information, the department said.

"Hang up and contact us if someone represents the Parker Police Department and asks you for money, 303.841.9800," Parker police said.

