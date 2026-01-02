Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Natural gas leak, rotten egg odor in the Parker area on Friday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue says

PARKER, Colo. — A natural gas leak was reported in the Parker area Friday morning, according to South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR).

Anyone near Bayou Gulch Road and Highway 83 may smell a rotten egg odor.

The Franktown Fire Protection District and utility crews are working to stop the leak, according to SMFR.

Crews ask Coloradans only call 911 if you can smell gas inside your own home and believe you may be in immediate danger.

