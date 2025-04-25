Denver metro area businesses celebrating Free Comic Book Day Saturday

PARKER, Colo. — Excitement builds at Hall of Justice Comics in Parker as the comic book shop prepares for Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 3. This annual event promises fans a free opportunity to dive into a world of superheroes, fantasy, horror, science fiction and more.

Owner Jon Garnett, who has run the shop for nearly 10 years, believes comics offer people of all ages the chance to transport yourself to another universe.

“People are still looking for escapism, and that’s what we sell,” Garnett said. “It’s a fun way to forget about everything else that's going on in the world.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Hall of Justice Comics in Parker is a place for comic book fans to connect

Shoppers can expect more than just a free comic if they show up on Free Comic Book Day. At Hall of Justice, Garnett looks to foster a sense of community by bringing in artists and comic book writers for fans to interact with.

“We basically turn the shop into a miniature Comic Con,” Garnett said. “Come into the store, talk to the other people that are here, visit with the creators that have things that are on the wall right now.”

Nestled at the edge of Denver’s Santa Fe Art District is Ink Comic Art Gallery. Proprietor Tim Bentley hosts monthly exhibits celebrating the arts of comics, emphasizing that comic art deserves serious recognition.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s just as valid an art form as any other fine art,” Bentley said. “I like experiencing classical art and the emotions that it brings up, but comic art brings up the same kind of emotions.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Ink Comic Art Gallery in Denver celebrates the art of comics in the Santa Fe Art District

The same day as Free Comic Book Day, Ink Comic Art Gallery will feature comic artist Tony Moy and his new work, The 4Forty2nd. It's watercolor comic that follows the journey of World War II’s 442nd Regimental Combat Team. Moy, himself, will be available to chat with art gallery visitors on Friday, May 2 and Saturday, May 3.

“We do a different exhibit every month, and I, as often as possible, try to bring the artist in to meet people,” Bentley said. “If you can see the piece and you can talk to the artist, it really brings the experience full circle.”

Ink Comic Art Gallery is located at 918 W. 6th Ave. in Denver.

Participating Denver metro area shops for Free Comic Book Day are:

Hall of Justice Comics – 10136 Parkglenn Way in Parker

Mile High Comics – 4600 Jason St. in Denver

All in a Dream – 3115 E Colfax Ave. in Denver

Collectibles Marketplace – 8425 W Colfax Ave. in Lakewood

I Want More Comics – 550 E Thornton Pkwy. in Thornton

Monkey Paw Toys – 1555 S Havana St. in Aurora

For a full list of participating shops in Colorado, you can look here.