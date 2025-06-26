Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two people hospitalized after Northglenn apartment complex fire Thursday morning

Firefighters temporarily shut down Washington Street
Allie Jennerjahn | Denver7
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Two people were hospitalized after an apartment complex fire Thursday morning, according to the Northglenn Police Department.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage to the complex is under investigation at this time, Northglenn PD said.

Firefighters temporarily shut down Washington Street to respond to the Huntington Square Apartments. It has since reopened and fire trucks have left the scene.

