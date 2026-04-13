Northglenn seeks formal agreement with state to ban sex offenders from mental health transitional homes

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — City of Northglenn and State of Colorado leaders cannot agree on safety protections for two mental health transitional living homes.

Concerns over the properties began in 2024 when neighbors started a petition to stop one of the homes from opening, citing concerns over sex offenders being housed there. Two years later, those same concerns remain top of mind.

Martina Martinez, who started the petition two years ago, emailed concerns to Denver7 regarding the renewed discussion over allowing registered sex offenders to be housed in these units.

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"This is especially concerning given the location—within 1,000 feet of a school..." Martinez said. "This would place vulnerable children in even closer proximity to individuals with serious offenses," Martinez said.

Northglenn Mayor Meredith Leighty said the city had an unwritten agreement with the state not to house registered sex offenders in these homes, but she said that has ended.



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Northglenn demands permanent safety rules for mental health homes

The city is now fighting for a formal agreement, as well as protections like installing security cameras and sharing data with Northglenn police on a regular basis.

Leighty said the state submitted a policy document on Friday, stating there will not be registered sex offenders in the home. Her concern is that a policy document isn't permanent.

"Our concern is that a policy document can change any day right? They changed it on Friday, so they could change it next week. They could change it next month. So we want a permanent solution," Leighty said.

Leighty said a Colorado House of Representatives bill is slated to go in front of a committee Tuesday.

Northglenn City Council is meeting Monday at 6 p.m. at City Hall to discuss next steps. The public is encouraged to attend to make their voices heard.

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