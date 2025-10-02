Northglenn residents left with cleanup bill after sewage backup into multiple homes

NORTHGLENN — Residents in Northglenn are demanding answers from the city after a sewage backup flooded basements in multiple homes along Acoma Street.

The residents said the sewage backup happened early Monday morning and city crews cleared the backup around noon.

Oscar and Linda Perez reached out to Denver7 for help after they said the city refused to take accountability for the clog in the main sewer line connecting homes along the street. The residents said they're concerned their home is not liveable after more than six inches of sewage water flooded into their basement.

The two said they have been in contact with city officials and city councilmembers to try to fix the issue.

Oscar Perez Northglenn residents are demanding answers from the city after a sewage backup flooded basements in multiple homes along Acoma Street Monday morning.

“We had six to eight inches of human waste floating around our entire basement. Our kids rooms, everything they owned, was destroyed. Anything touching the ground. Our house became a porta potty really fast, and there's been no accountability," said Linda.

Rianna Star and Darrell McClure said their home was also flooded with sewage waste Monday morning. McClure said he hired a restoration company to begin cleanup in their basement, which will cost more than $20,000.

Diana Wilson, a spokesperson for the City of Northglenn, told Denver7 via email the city is aware of the situation and has been actively addressing it. Wilson said she would get more details about the situation.

Denver7 will update this article when we receive more information from the City of Northglenn about the situation and who is accountable.