Northglenn police look for man accused of shoplifting and assault near Bannock Street and 104th Ave.

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — The Northglenn Police Department is looking for a man accused of shoplifting and assaulting an officer near Bannock Street and 104th Ave.

A police officer tried to detain the suspect, Northglenn PD said. The man tried to disarm the officer, and during the fight, the officer was injured and the suspect ran away.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Northglenn PD said.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Detective Spresser at 303-450-8859 or email at jpresser@northglenn.org.