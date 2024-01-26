Northglenn mother and daughter rescue infant left in the middle of the road by carjacking suspect

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A Northglenn mother and daughter took on the role of guardian angels after spotting a 4-month-old baby girl left in the middle of the road on Wednesday by a suspected carjacker.

Vanesa Costa and her daughter Daisy Flores said Thursday they were leaving their home to meet a friend, when they saw what looked like a black box on the road. Upon closer inspection, Costa and Flores realized it was a baby still in its car seat.

"We never leave our house that way," said Flores. "We were like, 'let's go that way' and we ended up finding a baby. That's crazy!”

Flores immediately grabbed the infant, removing her from the dangerous road. Costa began knocking on doors, asking if the child's parents lived in the area.

"We jumped out of our car, she picked up the baby and I ran to my neighbor's house," said Costa.

The mother and daughter took the child to neighbor Trecia Delmont, who wrapped the baby in a blanket.

"My friend gave that blanket to me after my son passed away three years ago," said Delmont. "It brought me comfort, so hopefully it brings that little girl comfort."

Police responded shortly after, telling the guardian angels that the baby was kidnapped during a carjacking attempt outside a post office.

The suspect accused of stealing the car with the child inside was arrested after automated license plate readers pointed police to the suspect’s location, according to the Northglenn Police Department.

It happened just after 5 p.m. outside the post office on the 11900 block of Washington Street, according to police.

The baby was reunited with her parents a few hours later, with no injuries.

Although shaken by the ordeal, Costa and Flores said it also restored some of their faith in the community.

"We live in a good neighborhood where everybody watches out for each other," said Flores. "We can go knock on the neighbor's door and know that they were willing to take care of us.”

