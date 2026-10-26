NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Imagine getting your shampoo and deodorant delivered from the sky. That could soon be a reality in the Denver metro area after Walmart and autonomous drone delivery company Wing announced intentions to move into Denver in 2027.

Northglenn City Council has been eyeing commercial drone delivery regulations since the topic was brought to a summer study session. City council members unanimously backed the measure, moving it to the final vote October 26.

Denver7 reporter Alex Dowd has the story in the video below:

Northglenn City Council could make way for welcome commercial drone delivery

While the Federal Aviation Administration is in charge of the American airspace, regulating drone flight paths, hours and altitude, cities — like Northglenn — can rule on delivery hubs on the ground.

The commercial delivery drone hubs are physical locations where the autonomous drones can take off, land and stay when they’re not active. The city can regulate the hub ground noise, fencing, location and security.

In Northglenn’s legislation, these facilities wouldn’t be allowed within 200 feet of residential lots, childcare facilities, schools or emergency service buildings.

All delivery hubs would need to be enclosed with a wall or covered fence. They’ll also have to abide by preexisting noise regulations, limiting ground noise to 65 decibels which is similar to the sound level of a car passing by at 20 miles per hour.

Drone deliveries and hub hours would be limited between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m., and all drone operator companies would be required to sign a statement prohibiting any intentional surveillance of private properties and people.

There is still room for Northglenn neighbors to ask questions or tell their leaders what they think during a public hearing before the Monday night vote.