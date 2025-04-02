New limit on number of dogs, cats per household begins Aug. 1 in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Coloradans living in Northglenn can't have more than four dogs, cats or a combination of the two, starting this summer. Northglenn City Council passed the new ordinance, restricting the total number of pets per household to four, with it set to begin Aug. 1.

Residents requested the change, according to the City of Northglenn, because of excessive pet waste and noise in some neighborhoods.

Anyone who already has more than the limit has to let the city know before the new rule goes into effect. Then, they will be exempt from the restriction. If the city is not notified by the deadline and doesn't grant an exemption, pet owners could be subject to a potential court order and their pets removed.

To qualify for the "previously owned pet exception," submit a form found here listing each pet's name, age, sex, breed and when each pet was acquired.

"Pets bring joy and companionship to our lives, but they also come with responsibilities," the City of Northglenn said. "By establishing reasonable pet limits, we aim to ensure that everyone living in Northglenn, both pet owners and non-pet owners, can enjoy their homes and neighborhoods."

Surrounding cities have had pet limits in place for a while now, according to the city, and Northglenn was the only municipality in Adams County without one.

Anyone with questions can call the Northglenn Police Department at 303-450-8892 or e-mail police@northglenn.org.