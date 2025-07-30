CBI issues alert for missing man with autism last seen at Northglenn park

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued an alert for a missing man with autism who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Ryan Dunn, 25, was last seen around 1 p.m. at E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park, located at 11701 Community Center Drive in Northglenn.

Dunn has autism and is non-verbal, according to the Northglenn Police Department.

He is 6 feet tall and 145 pounds with a shaved head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a neon green t-shirt, a reflective vest with "NON-VERBAL" on the back, and black shorts.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Northglenn PD said Dunn is considered endangered due to his medical condition. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 303-288-1535.