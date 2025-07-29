Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
115 animals in need of adopted homes after rescue from cruelty, neglect at Northglenn home, police say

115 animals are in need of new homes after Northglenn police rescued them from neglect at a residence near Wyco Park, the department updated Monday.
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — 115 animals are in need of new homes after Northglenn police rescued them from unsanitary conditions at a residence near Wyco Park, the department updated Monday.

Marne the cat up for adoption at Riverdale Animal Shelter

Northglenn police executed a search warrant on July 16 on suspicion of animal cruelty.

117 animals — 96 cats and 19 dogs — were found inside. Northglenn police documented seeing the living room with destroyed couches and open animal cages, posting the picture below on the department's social media.

Officers also witnessed scratched up walls and rugs covered in feces and urine.

A dog and cat were sadly found dead inside the home, Northglenn police said.

All of the surviving animals are now receiving care at the Riverdale Animal Shelter. Anyone who's looking to adopt, can click here for more information. Fostering is appreciated as well. The community can also support Riverdale Animal Shelter by donating Purina brand food, soft dog treats, new or gently used towels, small cardboard boxes, toilet paper rolls, paper towel rolls and newspapers.

The homeowner faces criminal charges in this case, according to police. Anyone with information about the alleged animal cruelty and neglect at the Wyco Park residence can call the Northglenn Police Department at 303-450-8892.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

