115 animals in need of adopted homes after rescue from cruelty, neglect at Northglenn home, police say

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — 115 animals are in need of new homes after Northglenn police rescued them from unsanitary conditions at a residence near Wyco Park, the department updated Monday.

Northglenn police executed a search warrant on July 16 on suspicion of animal cruelty.

117 animals — 96 cats and 19 dogs — were found inside. Northglenn police documented seeing the living room with destroyed couches and open animal cages, posting the picture below on the department's social media.

Northglenn Police Department

Officers also witnessed scratched up walls and rugs covered in feces and urine.

Northglenn Police Department

A dog and cat were sadly found dead inside the home, Northglenn police said.

All of the surviving animals are now receiving care at the Riverdale Animal Shelter. Anyone who's looking to adopt, can click here for more information. Fostering is appreciated as well. The community can also support Riverdale Animal Shelter by donating Purina brand food, soft dog treats, new or gently used towels, small cardboard boxes, toilet paper rolls, paper towel rolls and newspapers.

The homeowner faces criminal charges in this case, according to police. Anyone with information about the alleged animal cruelty and neglect at the Wyco Park residence can call the Northglenn Police Department at 303-450-8892.