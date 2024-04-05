Watch Now
Red Rocks cancels Dom Dolla's Saturday show, postpones Daybreaker Peace Tour due to 100 mph wind forecast

Up to 100 mph winds are possible in Colorado’s foothills this weekend with high wind gusts expected across a large portion of the state, including the Denver metro area
"Walk Off the Earth" Red Rocks 2019
Posted at 3:30 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 17:30:08-04

DENVER – Dom Dolla’s show at Red Rocks on Saturday was cancelled and Daybreaker’s Peace Tour's Sunday performance was postponed due to projected wind gusts of up to 100 mph in the foothills this weekend.

“There have been updates to this weekend’s events due to dangerous wind conditions in the foothills,” Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre staff wrote in a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, Friday afternoon.

The announcement states Dom Dolla’s show for Saturday had been cancelled and that refunds were available at point of purchase. Daybreaker’s Peace Tour, slated for Sunday, was rescheduled for April 14.

“Tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled event,” officials said. Ticketholders for both should have received more information about the cancellation via email.

Friday’s Dom Dolla show was set to go Friday night.

A high wind watch from the National Weather Service in Boulder is expected to last 24 hours starting Saturday morning.

Coloradans can expect 40 to 55 mph gusts along the Front Range mountains, the I-25 Corridor and the northeast plains, with 80 mph wind gusts possible for those areas as an “exceptionally strong storm” and cold front pushes through the state.

colorado high winds.jpg

Denver7 | Weather

100 mph winds possible in Colorado, high gusts expected in Denver this weekend

Jeff Anastasio
8:55 AM, Apr 05, 2024

